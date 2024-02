🆕 Never Post! Episode 0: Independent Media Roundtable

To kick things off, we had a roundtable conversation with a trio of makers and thinkers, all of whom are creating independent media. They are Gita Jackson (Aftermath), Alex Sujong Laughlin (Defector Media), and Rusty Foster (Today in Tabs). We wanted to talk with Gita, Alex and Rusty about the

January 31, 2024